Just over a week ago, the Detroit Lions failed to find a trade partner for star linebacker Jamie Collins.

Other NFL teams reportedly felt comfortable enough to try their hand at landing Collins once he was released – which made a trade difficult. Detroit had no choice but to release the veteran linebacker.

Of course, immediately after his release everyone said the same thing: they knew the New England Patriots would find a way to lure Collins back to Foxboro. Well, they did.

According to a new report, Collins is heading back to New England.

“A reunion in the making: the Patriots are working towards a deal with free agent LB Jamie Collins to bring him back for his third stint with the team, per source,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “Collins should be able to contribute right away given his familiarity with the system.”

In the first two games of the 2021 season, Collins had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

After missing Week 4 following his release, there’s a chance Collins makes an immediate impact for the Patriots this weekend. New England faces off against the Houston Texans, who have struggled without veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor under center.