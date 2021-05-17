Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

The New England Patriots lost star guard Joe Thuney in free agency a few months back, but may have found a competitor to replace him in training camp.

According to NFL agent Michael Hoffman via Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing veteran guard Alex Redmond to a contract. Redmond is coming off a four-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he started 24 games.

Per ESPN, the Patriots currently have second-year guard Mike Onwenu penciled in as their starter at left guard. Redmond is listed as the backup.

Onwenu is also the backup right guard, so if Shaq Mason gets pulled from his spot, he may have to swing over. With Redmond’s experience at the position, it may not take long for him to take the position if he has a good training camp.

Alex Redmond was a star at UCLA, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 in 2013 and 2014 for the Bruins. But after a less than stellar 2015, he went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Redmond signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and made five appearances for them in 2017. The following season, Redmond got his first starts, starting 15 games at right guard for the Bengals.

Injuries and a suspension limited him to three games the following season. But he returned to the starting lineup in 2020 and made seven starts.

Will Alex Redmond get a chance to start at guard for the Patriots this season?