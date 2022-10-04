Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert has prior experience with the Patriots. He was on the team from 2014-2015 and then returned to New England in 2021.

Gilbert, 31, last played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released in May.

In eight career games, Gilbert has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 447 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

As of right now, Bailey Zappe is the only healthy quarterback on New England's roster. This past weekend, he completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 99 yards with a touchdown.

Zappe isn't trying to think too much about starting for the Patriots this upcoming Sunday.

“Really, I’m just treating it like every other week. I’m preparing ever day like I have the last three or four weeks,” Zappe said. “I’m going to continue to work with my teammates, work with my coaches, and continue to watch film, get into the game plan, and get ready for whatever role it is for me on Sunday.”

Zappe could very well start this Sunday, and Gilbert could end up being the Patriots' primary backup.