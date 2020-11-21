The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Defensive Lineman

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Saturday might belong to college football, but the NFL news never stops. That was on full display this morning as the New England Patriots made several roster moves.

New England activated running back Sony Michel, who missed the past few weeks with an injury. In order to bring Michel back to the active roster, the Patriots had to waive at least one player.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported the Patriots waived offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt. But that’t not all.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England also released defensive end Derek Rivers. Reiss noted that if Rivers isn’t claimed by another team, he could return to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Rivers entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Patriots in the 2017 NFL draft. He entered the NFL with plenty of promise and was viewed as one of the best value picks in the draft.

Unfortunately, the former Youngstown State star suffered a torn ACL before his rookie season and missed the entire 2017 campaign. He played a small part in helping the team to a Super Bowl title in 2018, but saw his playing time drop off each year.

According to Mike Reiss, Rivers was playing just 15.9-percent of snaps with limited contributions on special teams during the first half of the 2020 season.


