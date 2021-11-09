Patriots Assistant Coach Pranked By Fellow Coaches Tuesday

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that the New England Patriots don’t ever have any fun during the season.

Bill Belichick is known for running a tight ship in Foxboro, but his son Steve, the Patriots’ outside linebackers coach, and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo tried to play a prank on fellow assistant coach Troy Brown today.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Mayo and Belichick have a fart machine that they hid in the interview room when Brown was going in to meet the press via Zoom. Once the former Patriots wide receiver and kick returner sat down, Mayo and Belichick set the machine off.

Unfortunately for them, Brown, the target of the hijinks, was on mute, so no one heard the fake flatulence.

These are the kinds of things teams do during the course of the season to stay loose. They are especially fun when you win three games in a row and four out of five, which the Patriots have done.

Coming off a 24-6 blowout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, New England will look to keep the streak rolling when they host the Cleveland Browns this week.

At 5-4, Bill Belichick’s team is just one-half game out of first place in the AFC East.