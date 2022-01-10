Patriots Assistant Emerges As Candidate For Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos are already reaching out to candidates to interview for their head coaching opening.

Denver fired Vic Fangio on Sunday afternoon after finishing below .500 for the third straight season. Fangio went 19-30 overall as the head man.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the opening.

Broncos requested permission to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Mayo has only been the linebacker’s coach with the Patriots since 2019, so this would be a bit of a risky hire for the Broncos.

That said, he has done a solid job with the development of some of the Patriots linebackers. Mayo helped D’Onta Hightower earn his second Pro Bowl appearance in his first year on the job.

Ja’whaun Bentley has also played well under Mayo and is coming off his best season yet. He finished with 109 total tackles (68 solo) along with one sack and three forced fumbles this season.

Bentley had his best game of the season on Sunday against the Dolphins, despite the Patriots losing. He finished with 17 total tackles (nine solo).

Mayo is just the first of several candidates who will be interviewed as the Broncos look to get back to being a contender.