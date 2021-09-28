Patriots Assistant Has Brutally Honest Message For Tom Brady

This weekend’s Sunday Night Football matchup has been talked about for months. Tom Brady is finally returning to New England.

Brady and the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Foxboro to take on his former team, the 1-2 Patriots. With a win at Gillette Stadium, Brady could put his old squad in a sizable early season hole.

Brady will likely be received fairly well by a lot of New England fans on Sunday, but the Patriots themselves won’t greet him as warmly. Longtime Pats assistant coach Ivan Fears summed things up rather well on Tuesday.

“I love Tom Brady. I always have,” Fears said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I am very honored to have been a part of the team with him. I still think he is the greatest. But right now, that SOB is on the enemy.”

It should be noted that Brady himself said this week that he’s not anticipating an overly friendly crowd, at least once the game gets underway.

“I wouldn’t expect a homecoming,” Brady said. “I think they’re there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots. And I’ll certainly have a lot of people that cheered for me over the years, I know there’ll probably be, I’ll have a lot of family there and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game.

“The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they’re going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to. And I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they’ll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they’re there to pull for their team and that’s the way sports goes.”

The Buccaneers and Patriots will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night on NBC.