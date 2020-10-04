Dianna Russini Shares The ‘Current Plan’ For Patriots At Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, in one of the biggest games of the NFL’s Week 4. After positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including by Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton, the Patriots at Chiefs game has been postponed.

The Tennessee Titans are currently experiencing the largest outbreak in the league. Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed to midseason, causing some shuffling of schedules.

The NFL hopes that Chiefs vs. Patriots can still go down this week. The current hope is that the game can take place on Monday or Tuesday, and not later on in the season. That all depends on how testing goes from here.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots had a virtual team meeting today, with the facilities all closed. Patriots players were informed that the plan, as of now, is to play on Monday in Kansas City.

The Patriots had a virtual team meeting tonight. The players were told pending negative tests, the current plan is to play the Chiefs on Monday per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 4, 2020

We’ll see if that winds up being feasible. As we’ve seen with the Titans, and other situations playing out around the country, it can take a few days for positive cases to show up. The Atlanta Falcons had a one-off positive case last week, but the Titans have had new players test positive over the course of the week, after the first few positive tests.

Even if the game is played in two days, it seems very likely that Cam Newton won’t be available for the New England Patriots, so we won’t get the same matchup that we expected. If they can play the game without interrupting other weeks of the schedule though, that is a priority, along with the safety of all the players.

Hopefully we’ll find out more tomorrow, before the rest of the NFL slate begins. We’ll keep you updated as more comes out on Patriots at Chiefs.

