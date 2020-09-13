The Patriots Have Announced A Decision At Backup Quarterback

The New England Patriots have made a decision at backup quarterback for Week 1.

Cam Newton is the starter in New England. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick earned the starting job after signing a one-year contract in free agency. Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of the offseason.

For a while, many thought that Jarrett Stidham would be Tom Brady’s replacement. The Patriots are reportedly high on the former Auburn Tigers quarterback.

However, Stidham is not even the No. 2 quarterback in New England right now. The Patriots are going with veteran Brian Hoyer in the backup role.

Stidham is pushed to third-string – for now, anyway. He will be inactive for today’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jarret Stidham is INACTIVE. Brian Hoyer will backup Cam Newton for the Patriots. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 13, 2020

While somewhat surprising, it’s not shocking to see Bill Belichick go with a veteran in Hoyer over a young quarterback in Stidham.

Patriots fans are obviously hoping it won’t matter, as Newton is the starter as long as he plays well and stays healthy. The former Panthers quarterback reportedly looked good in training camp.

New England and Miami are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.