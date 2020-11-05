Former Patriots Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Belichick This Season

The New England Patriots aren’t having a very good 2020 season, but according to one former player, head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t care very much.

Former Patriots lineman Matt Light, who played for New England from 2001-11, thinks he knows how Belichick feels about the 2020 season. The three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler used one word to describe Belichick’s thoughts on the weird year:

“Joke.”

Light, 42, said that Belichick knows it’s an odd season that everyone will put in the past as soon as possible. He believes the New England Patriots head coach is just worried about future years.

“Five years from now, when we look back on this season, are we going to be talking about it?,” Light told WEEI on Tuesday. “Are we going to be comparing it? We win a Super Bowl back in the day and they compare it to a previous Super Bowl we won. ‘Oh, this one was so much bigger.’ And, ‘Remember that year?’ No one is going to look back on the 2020 season and compare it to anything other than, it was a joke. It was ridiculous.”

Light believes Belichick just isn’t taking this season very seriously.

“I mean, Bill Belichick’s the greatest there is, man,” Light said. “Do you want to compete? Do you want to go after it at the highest level? Or do you want to do what they’re doing right now with all the uncertainty?

“This is not the game of football we all know. It’s something other than that. Bill recognized it early on. I firmly believe that. And I think he’s building for the time that we can play for a real championship, with real players getting after it, fully prepared, getting ready to go.”

New England is 2-5 on the season and is scheduled to take on the New York Jets on Monday night.