NFL World Reacts To Patriots vs. Bucs Ticket Prices

The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday. There may be no regular season game with more hype early on than Tom Brady‘s return to Foxborough, Mass. to face his former team, the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of their first season with the legendary quarterback at the helm, and it ended the way so many Tom Brady seasons do: with a Super Bowl title. The Patriots are still trying to navigate the post-Brady world.

Last year, the team brought in Cam Newton, who showed promise early on, but wound up having a pretty down year. The lack of offensive talent that the Patriots have fielded over the last few seasons certainly didn’t help matters.

Brady’s Bucs bring back every Super Bowl starter and basically every major contributor from a year ago. The Pats had a historic offseason in terms of spending, and drafted Brady’s potential true heir in Alabama’s Mac Jones. The two teams will meet up for the first time since Brady’s departure in Week 4 for Sunday Night Football. As you may have guessed, ticket prices are going wild on the secondary market.

Cheapest prices for a pair of Bucs-Patriots tickets right now for Tom Brady's return to Foxboro in Week 4? $1,350 each on Ticketmaster, $1,150 on Stubhub, $1,135 on Seatgeek, $1,170 on Ticketcity. Pretty impressive for a regular-season game. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2021

Per Vivid Seats, the average price for a Patriots-Bucs ticket is over $1,300, which is easily the top mark of the 2021 NFL season. It beats out the Baltimore Ravens’ trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders for the Monday Night Football season opener, which is at just over $930.

Brady’s return to New England was always going to be a pricey ticket, but fans are blown away by the market right now.

I can’t believe those are real ticket prices for that Bucs/Patriots game.. did Kobe’s retirement game cost that much — Kamyron (@KamyronAustin) May 13, 2021

How is that the @Patriots don’t have a ticket release date? They just open the flood gates and us normal people have to pay the premium prices… $1,400 for nose bleeds to Bucs vs Pats? That’s unreal. — Matt Grindle (@GrindleMatt) May 13, 2021

Jon, have you seen the ticket prices for the Bucs Patriots game? That’s what road game I want but it’s got to be the most expensive regular season game I have ever seen — Michael Quackenbush (@MichaelQuacken8) May 13, 2021

Of course, this could be the last time we ever see Tom Brady play at Gillette Stadium, as he now plays in the NFC. New England Patriots fans, many of whom found themselves rooting hard for the Bucs this past season, won’t want to miss the opportunity to see him in person one final time.