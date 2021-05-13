The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots vs. Bucs Ticket Prices

Tom Brady points to the stands during the Patriots' Wild Card game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals to teammates during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday. There may be no regular season game with more hype early on than Tom Brady‘s return to Foxborough, Mass. to face his former team, the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of their first season with the legendary quarterback at the helm, and it ended the way so many Tom Brady seasons do: with a Super Bowl title. The Patriots are still trying to navigate the post-Brady world.

Last year, the team brought in Cam Newton, who showed promise early on, but wound up having a pretty down year. The lack of offensive talent that the Patriots have fielded over the last few seasons certainly didn’t help matters.

Brady’s Bucs bring back every Super Bowl starter and basically every major contributor from a year ago. The Pats had a historic offseason in terms of spending, and drafted Brady’s potential true heir in Alabama’s Mac Jones. The two teams will meet up for the first time since Brady’s departure in Week 4 for Sunday Night Football. As you may have guessed, ticket prices are going wild on the secondary market.

Per Vivid Seats, the average price for a Patriots-Bucs ticket is over $1,300, which is easily the top mark of the 2021 NFL season. It beats out the Baltimore Ravens’ trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders for the Monday Night Football season opener, which is at just over $930.

Brady’s return to New England was always going to be a pricey ticket, but fans are blown away by the market right now.

Of course, this could be the last time we ever see Tom Brady play at Gillette Stadium, as he now plays in the NFC. New England Patriots fans, many of whom found themselves rooting hard for the Bucs this past season, won’t want to miss the opportunity to see him in person one final time.


