Patriots C David Andrews Announces Decision On NFL Season

Patriots center David Andrews was hospitalized for blood clots last year. So he might be a natural choice to opt out of the 2020 season.

But Andrews has decided that, despite his prior medical risks, he’s ready to play. In a video conference this weekend, Andrews announced that he will not opt out of the 2020 season and intends to play.

“My choice has been made,” Andrews said. “It’s something we feel comfortable with. I’m excited for the opportunity coming up.”

Andrews’ return will surely be a boost to the Patriots offensive line. He has started 57 games for the Patriots since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015.

But the aforementioned blood clots stemming from a pulmonary embolism forced the team to put him on IR before the start of the 2019 season.

#Patriots center David Andrews, who was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs late last August, says he will not opt out: “My choice has been made. It's something we feel comfortable with. I’m excited for the opportunity coming up.” — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2020

The Patriots have already seen a league-high eight players opt out of the season. But Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Matt LaCosse, Marqise Lee, Najee Toran and Danny Vitale have all opted out.

Andrews’ presence at center will be a welcome boost as the team learns to adapt to life without Tom Brady.

Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are competing for the starting job. Nobody seems to know with any certainty who will win it.

Regardless of who wins, it will now be up to David Andrews to ensure the winner stays upright.