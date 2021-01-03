Patriots Are Reportedly Leaning 1 Way With Cam Newton

The Cam Newton experience in New England was a mostly disappointing one this season.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick replaced six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in New England. Newton showed some promise early in the year, but had an up-and-down (mostly down) first season.

The Patriots are 6-9 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 17.

There is reportedly not expected to be a Year 2 for Newton in New England. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Patriots and Newton are expected to go in separate directions this offseason.

The #Patriots enjoyed their relationship with Cam Newton this season but the expectation is that both sides will move in different directions this offseason, per @AdamSchefter. Newton will once again be a free agent. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

Newton said he had one regret with his first Patriots season.

“My only regret was I wish I had more time to dissect what I was actually getting in to,” Newton said this week.

“I’ve been in this league long enough to kind of always downplay, like, ‘Man, we don’t need preseason. We don’t need OTAs. We’re ready to go.’ Yeah, maybe if I was still in the system I came from. But learning this system, you just need more time, you need more real reps to kind of go through because there’s only but so much you can kind of make up.

“You could put the eyelashes on. You could do your eyebrows. You could put your lipstick on. The mascara and the lip liner. But sooner or later, it’s going to rain and the real true you will show. And unfortunately it showed — not necessarily in ways that I wanted to.”

The Patriots are set to finish their regular season on Sunday against the Jets.