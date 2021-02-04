Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After 2020 Season

For the first time since the 2008 season, the New England Patriots missed the playoffs. It was uncharted territory for plenty of players on Bill Belichick’s roster, which includes team captain Lawrence Guy.

Since joining the Patriots in 2017, Guy has become accustomed to making the postseason or better yet, he’s used to making the Super Bowl.

Missing out on the playoffs had to be tough for New England, but it turns out that Belichick actually had some words of encouragement for his players once the season came to an end.

While on SiriusXM NFL Radio this past Wednesday, Guy revealed what Belichick had to say to the Patriots’ locker room following the disappointing end to the 2020 season.

Belichick is hoping that his players will let this tough year fuel their fire for the 2021 season.

“Coach is going to do what he’s got to do,” Guy said, via NESN. “When we left our exit meeting, it was one of those things like, ‘Hey, what’s going to happen next?’ And (Belichick) was like, ‘You guys have to understand. This was a season that we didn’t predict. We had COVID hit. We had a lot of situations that occurred on our team. There was a lot of new people. We didn’t win (the number of) games that we want to win. But that doesn’t mean that we just put our tails under our butts and just walk away. That means you strive to be better the following year.’”

New England was hit extremely hard by COVID-19 this past season, losing a handful of key players to opt-outs. This included starters like Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower.

The Patriots then lost Cam Newton for a small stretch of the year because he tested positive for COVID-19. It actually derailed any momentum they built in the first month of the season.

Of course, this will go down as a season to forget for the Patriots. As long as Belichick is at the helm, though, they should be right back in playoff contention in 2021.