Patriots, Chargers Agree To NFL Draft First Round Trade

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicked off earlier Thursday night and fans were surprised to see no trades go down in the first 10 picks.

The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to the first trade of the night, but they weren’t alone. About an hour after the 49ers-Bucs trade, the New England Patriots joined the fun.

Holding the No. 23 pick, the Patriots weren’t happy to stand pat. Bill Belichick deal the Patriots’ first-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for additional picks in the later round of the draft.

Despite highly-touted quarterback Jordan Love being on the board, Belichick decided he didn’t need a new quarterback. With the No. 23 pick in the draft, the Chargers selected former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

#Patriots trade the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 37th and 71st overall picks.

Murray was a standout for the Sooners during the 2019 season. He helped the team to a College Football Playoff berth.

With the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Chargers drafted former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles added two of the best prospects in the draft – one on each side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Patriots added a third-round pick by dropping 14 spots. Belichick hasn’t been shy with trades in the past and that held true once again tonight.