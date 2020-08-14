Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Gives First Impression Of Cam Newton

For the first time in his 21 years with the Patriots, Bill Belichick has to oversee a QB competition. Former MVP Cam Newton will take on second-year Jarrett Stidham to take over the 11-time defending AFC East champions.

So what does Belichick have to say about the Cam heading into training camp? As you might expect, not a whole lot.

“Cam’s a hard-working kid,” Belichick said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He really is.”

Short, vague and barely direct. Just as we’ve come to expect from the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

Few teams are likely to go through as much of a transitional phase in 2020 as the New England Patriots. And not just because so many of their players are opting out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

2020 marks the first time in decades that the Patriots have a legit quarterback competition. Not since the pre-Drew Bledsoe days has there been actual uncertainty at the position in the long-term.

Cam Newton brings nine years of NFL experience, three Pro Bowls, four playoff appearances and an NFC Championship to the table. But he also comes with a bit of recent injury history. He’s missed 16 of the last 32 games due to injury.

Stidham is in his second year in the league but barely played at all as a rookie in 2019. However, he has a full year in Bill Belichick’s system under his belt.

Who will win the Patriots QB competition?