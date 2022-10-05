Patriots Corner Felt Disrespected By Aaron Rodgers On Sunday - Here's Why

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones had an incredible performance this past weekend against the Packers. However, he felt disrespected by Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking to the media this week, Jones said it was "disrespectful" for Rodgers to throw an out route in his direction.

“Personally, I find it disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said, via Patriots Country. “If you can get the ball outside of me, I’m no good.”

Jones certainly took advantage of that throw, intercepting Rodgers' pass and taking it to the house for a touchdown.

In addition to his pick-six on Sunday, Jones had seven total tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Jones will try to follow up an impressive Week 4 performance with a strong showing this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. His teammates certainly think he's capable of doing just that.

“For him to play as well as he did and to get that pick and force that fumble, that’s a great start to his career as a [starter],” Patriots star Matthew Judon said. “He just has to build on it, he just has to ride that wave.”

We'll see if Jones can have another great performance on Sunday.