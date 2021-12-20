Patriots Could Be Really Thin At 1 Position This Sunday

The New England Patriots are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with an overhauled roster and a rookie quarterback in charge of the offense.

However, Mac Jones and Bill Belichick might need to find a way to scrounge up a win next week without much help out at wide receiver.

The Patriots emerged from this weekend’s game against the Colts with a depleted receiving corps, due to a series of injuries and a case of COVID-19. Nelson Agholor departed Saturday’s loss with a head injury and N’Keal Harry followed him off later on after taking a high hit late in the contest. Kendrick Bourne then tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, along with three other New England players.

The recent flurry of activity has left the Patriots with Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the only two wideouts on the active roster as of Monday.

The Patriots could suddenly be pretty thin at WR on Sunday: — Kendrick Bourne (COVID list)

— Nelson Agholor (left with head injury)

— N’Keal Harry (needed to be helped off after taking a high hit late) Leaves just Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski unscathed on the 53. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 20, 2021

The Patriots aren’t that reliant on their wide receivers and have focused much more on running the football this year. In fact, Belichick has already proven that he can win a game when throwing just three passes.

However, New England will need to address its wide receiver situation before taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

The matchup with their AFC East rivals couldn’t be more important for the Patriots. At 9-5, New England has a one-game lead in the division and is still in the hunt for the top seed in the conference, but would desperately need to beat Buffalo to achieve those goals.

Considering the Bills can put points on the board in a hurry, the Patriots would be wise to consider some insurance at wide receiver before the week of practice comes to an end.

[Chris Mason]