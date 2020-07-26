Patriots Cut 2 Quarterbacks Heading Into Training Camp

Like every other team in the NFL, the New England Patriots have to trim their roster to 80 before training camp.

To that end, the Patriots have axed several quarterbacks to get to the right number. But don’t worry Cam Newton fans – he wasn’t on the chopping block.

On Sunday, the Boston Globe reported that rookie quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke were cut. Smith and Lewerke are among nine players who were released. The others were Isaiah Zuber, Sean Riley, Will Hastings, Kyahva Tezino, Courtney Wallace, Adarius Pickett and Malik Gant.

Smith went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech after three years as a starter. He passed for over 9,500 yards and 51 touchdowns, and was named Conference USA Football Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Lewerke played at Michigan from 2015 to 2019, starting in his final three seasons. He threw for 8,293 yards and 47 touchdowns, while adding another 1,255 yards and ten touchdowns rushing.

Both joined the Patriots as UDFAs on May 5.

But with a Patriots QBs room that now includes Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer – all expected to make the team – there just wasn’t any room for a fourth and fifth quarterback.

The now-former Patriots QBs will be hard-pressed to find new homes before training camp. But as injuries naturally mount, spots may open up over the next four to five weeks.

Will either J’Mar Smith or Brian Lewerke find teams for the 2020 NFL season?