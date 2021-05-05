Standout Patriots OL Shares What He’s Heard About Mac Jones

When New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones finally gets to work with his new teammates, he’ll likely take some snaps from veteran center David Andrews.

Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champ, re-signed with the Patriots on a four-year deal back in March. The former undrafted free agent, who has worked with Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cam Newton during his time with New England, will now have a shot to snap the ball to Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft.

By the sound of it, Andrews is looking forward to the opportunity and is intrigued by what he’s heard about the Alabama star.

“I’ve heard a lot about him,” Andrews said Tuesday, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m not a quarterback scout, but I’m just excited to get to work with him, get to meet him and hang out with him. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him.”

Jones, the fifth quarterback taken in the first round last Thursday, will begin his Patriots career firmly behind Newton on the depth chart.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Bill Belichick told reporters last week. “Whatever time Jarrett [Stidham] or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, then we’ll see how that goes.”

Jones himself was deferential to Newton after being drafted, saying that it was still “his show” and he would be there to “support” the former No. 1 overall pick.