Patriots Defensive Standout Shares Encouraging Injury News

The New England Patriots feared that they may have lost rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore to a serious knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Thankfully, the diagnosis on Monday was far more favorable.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barmore underwent an MRI on his injured knee earlier on Monday. The test reportedly came back clear and showed no signs of a major injury.

That’s certainly welcome news for Barmore, who was carted off the field in the middle of Sunday’s loss. There’s now some optimism that the rookie sensation will be able to suit up for this weekend’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Barmore himself even indicated that might be the case. He issued an encouraging injury update of his own on social media after the MRI.

“Thanks y’all For Prayers I’II be Good,” Barmore wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Thanks y’all For Prayers I’II be Good🙏🏾 — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) January 11, 2022

Barmore has been a key piece of Bill Belichick’s defense this season and has played well above what many of expected of him in his rookie year. In 17 games, the former Alabama star tallied 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and nine QB hits along with 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, the Patriots defense will be called upon to lead the team through the playoffs. Barmore is a necessary part of the defensive front and will be needed at some point if New England hopes to make some noise in a talented AFC bracket.

The Patriots will square off with the Bills on Saturday night of the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend, so New England’s first injury report on Tuesday should give a clearer picture about Barmore’s chances of playing in the team’s playoff opener.