Troubling Details Have Emerged From The Patriots’ Situation

Troubling details are emerging from the New England Patriots’ positive COVID-19 tests situation and how everything has been handled by the NFL.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 before his team’s scheduled game against the Chiefs on Sunday. New England underwent several rounds of testing – as did the Chiefs – with the results all coming back negative. The Patriots and the Chiefs then played on Monday night, with Kansas City winning.

Wednesday morning, Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive. He’s asymptomatic, but New England’s Week 5 game is now in jeopardy.

While we don’t specifically know how Gilmore received the virus, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the defensive back had dinner with Newton on Friday night.

Appearing on @975TheFanatic this morning, Adam Schefter reported Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together Friday night. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 7, 2020

It’s concerning that Gilmore was allowed to play on Monday night if he had dinner with someone who had tested positive over the weekend. Not being stringent with something like that is how the virus can spread within a team (or to another one).

“You just have to trust in the protocols and the process in place. It was a little bit of a mental lapse,” Mahomes said of his postgame hug with Gilmore.

Patrick Mahomes on with Stephon Gilmore after the game: "You just have to trust in the protocols and the process in place. It was a little bit of a mental lapse." Mahomes said he wanted to show good sportsmanship & obviously didn't know about Gilmore's upcoming positive test. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 7, 2020

The National Football League is four weeks into the regular season, but for the next 12-plus weeks to go smoothly, the protocols need to get stricter.