Patriots’ Devin McCourty Comments On What It Feels Like Without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots are adjusting to life without Tom Brady. It surely won’t be an easy process over the next few months.

On the field, Brady has been the driving force of the Patriots’ dynasty over the last 20 years. It’s tough to imagine New England taking the field without him this fall, but they have no choice.

In fact, Patriots players might be better off just “ripping the Band-Aid off” when it comes to Brady. That’s sort of what veteran defensive back Devin McCourty alluded to in a recent radio appearance.

Speaking with Chris Carlin on ESPN Radio New York, McCourty said the team has been using its offseason “virtual meetings” to adjust to this new normal. The two-time Pro Bowler, who won three Super Bowls with Brady as his teammate, stressed the need to “lock in” and get used to the post-Brady Era.

“One of the biggest things we have to do as a team, and as players individually, is move on, lock in, and get focused on life without Tom,” McCourty said. “Not just to harp on it, and talk about it, but to actually move on and try to prepare. I think the virtual meetings have been good for us to start that process.”

McCourty’s answer is classic Patriots. Bill Belichick’s mantra of “Do Your Job” doesn’t stop just because Brady isn’t there anymore.

However, more so than his ability to get players to buy in and compartmentalize, we’ll see if Belichick’s faith in young Jarrett Stidham will pay off this fall. Stidham will be the first QB with a chance to replace Brady.

