Patriots Draft Pick Has 1-Word Response To Julian Edelman

Although Julian Edelman announced his retirement earlier this offseason, that didn’t prevent him from giving out some savvy advice to one of Bill Belichick’s new additions this weekend.

After the New England Patriots selected running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, the former Oklahoma sooner spoke about his experience on special teams in college. Edelman, who first made his impact in the NFL as a returner, quickly responded with some words of wisdom for the incoming rookie.

“Providing value on ST cannot be underrated in NE, trust me…” Edelman tweeted on Saturday.

The former Patriots wide receiver knows that sentiment better than almost anyone, so Stevenson was quick to listen. He responded with just a single word, acknowledging that he would take Edelman’s advice into account.

Stevenson will join a crowded running back room headed into spring camp with at least five other running backs in the mix: Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. Although the Patriots have never been afraid to use multiple ballcarriers, the rookie would be wise to make an impact in other ways in order to earn his spot.

At Oklahoma, Stevenson did just that, proving to be a valuable, all-around piece for the Sooners. During his senior season, which saw him make just six appearances due to a suspension, he rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 18 catches for 211 yards.

As for Edelman, the future remains unclear. After deciding to hang it up this spring, due to lingering injury issues, the 34-year-old is headed to the broadcast booth, but there’s still speculation that he’ll return to the NFL.

Time will tell what Edelman determines is the best for him, but for now he’ll continue to be a mentor to younger players.