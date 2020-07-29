Former Patriots Executive Has Telling Comment On Jadeveon Clowney

A former New England Patriots executive had a telling comment on Jadeveon Clowney this week.

The Patriots have more cap space than expected as several of their players have opted out this season. New England now has some holes to fill on defense, as well.

Could this open the door for a Clowney signing in New England?

According to one former Patriots executive, the answer is a firm no. Mike Lombardi appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and commented on the idea of Clowney playing in New England.

“I think it is going to be hard for them to go after any player after they gave no signing bonus to Cam Newton,” Lombardi said, per 247Sports. “Knowing Coach (Bill) Belichick as well as I do, he has great respect for the integrity of the locker room. He is not going to pay some player a lot of money and then look at Cam Newton and not pay him any signing bonus. If they redo Cam Newton’s contract now, before he even gets started, then I think it will tell you they will sign a player.

“Clowney is not a fit for New England whatsoever. He just doesn’t fit there. The way he rushes the passer. He doesn’t practice on Wednesday. He doesn’t practice on Thursday. Maybe he can practice on Friday based on his injuries and with his knee. There’s no chance he has anyway of playing for New England. It’s a complete no fit.”

Former front office executive with the #Patriots @mlombardiNFL stopped by to chat with @OfficialAJHawk while I'm traveling "Clowney's not a fit for New England whatsoever. The way he rushes the passer.. There's no chance" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pFcP9GlLBV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 28, 2020

Perhaps Belichick will surprise everyone and make a play for Clowney, but as of now, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

New England is currently preparing for the start of training camp.

The Patriots open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.