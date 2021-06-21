Patriots Reportedly Expected To Add New Wide Receiver

For the last few years, the New England Patriots pass-catching corps has underwhelmed, but earlier this offseason Bill Belichick and the front office did their best to shake things up. The team added multiple free agents to try and give Cam Newton a better set of options headed into 2021.

But the AFC East organization isn’t done signing receivers just yet.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots plan to sign Devin Ross to their 90-man roster in the near future. The 25-year-old worked out at the team’s mandatory minicamp last week and will now get an opportunity the remain with the organization.

Ross played his college ball at Colorado before he went undrafted in 2018. After brief stints on the Titans and Eagles practice squads, he spent training camp with the Patriots last summer before staying on the team’s practice squad for part of the 2020 season.

WR Devin Ross' tryout at Patriots mandatory mimicamp went well, and the club is expected to sign him to the 90-man roster. Notable backstory: Ross previously worked out at @HUBFootball2020 in San Diego, and a Patriots scout was there, which helped spark his official tryout. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 21, 2021

Ross will have an uphill battle to make the team’s final roster. According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots already have Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Zuber, Gunner Olszewski, Marvin Hall, Tre Nixon, Devin Smith, and Kristian Wilkerson competing for spots at wide receiver this summer.

Belichick still has plenty of time to narrow down the position before the start of the 2021 season, but will need to make drastic improvements to New England’s passing game. The Patriots ranked 30th in passing yards and tied for last in passing touchdowns last season, which contributed to a disappointing 7-9 record.

If Newton can get on the same page as his new receivers, New England should be a threat in the AFC this year.