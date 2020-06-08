Patriots Fans Are Loving Comment By Julian Edelman’s Teammate

Julian Edelman is one of the most fierce competitors in the NFL, so it comes as no surprise he’s tired of hearing analysts say the Patriots will take a step back this season without Tom Brady. The New England receiver is ready to silence all doubters.

The Patriots remain a mystery team heading into the 2020 season. No one knows how the team will fare without Brady under center. With No. 12 off to Tampa Bay, Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham will likely take over as the starter.

Despite concerns on the offensive side of things, the Patriots’ defense remains one of the better units in all of football. If the offense can produce at half the rate Brady helped facilitate each season, the team should be in good shape.

Edelman is tired of hearing the concerns about the Patriots entering the 2020 season. One of Edelman’s teammates told NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi the 34-year-old Edelman is tired of “people thinking” the Patriots won’t be good this year.

Asked one #Patriot about Julian Edelman's mindset this season. JE's been a regular at throwing sessions. "Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He's already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we're no good and (that) he's just a product of Brady." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 8, 2020

It looks like Edelman will be on a mission this year. Even without Brady, the veteran Patriots receiver could have one of his biggest seasons ever.

Can the Patriots shock the world this season? All the odds are against them. But there’s no doubt they’ll be playing with a vengeance.