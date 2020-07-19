Patriots Fans Aren’t Happy With Cam Newton’s Madden Rating

There’s a strong perception that Cam Newton has been disrespected around the league for a very long time. That sense isn’t going away after Patriots fans discovered his Madden NFL 21 rating.

In the latest edition of the game, the newly-minted Patriots QB got a 78 overall rating. It’s a pretty significant drop from the 84 that Newton had last year. Considering that Newton only played two games in 2019, a drop that big is even more curious.

Many Patriots fans and overall fans alike took to Twitter to complain that the former NFL MVP was being disrespected with the low rating. Most feel that he should have been rated in the low- to mid-80s at the minimum.

One fan quickly pointed out a massive discrepancy in how Electronic Arts graded Newton. It was pointed out that while Newton lost points for missing a year, Rob Gronkowski skipped an entire year after his worst season and was rated a 95.

Former league MVP Cam Newton misses a year to injury and is a 78…

While Gronk retires for a year after his worst season in 2018, and comes back as a 95… Something seems off https://t.co/tGxQTmabKO — IzAcH (@izach120) July 19, 2020

“I’m not buying @EAMaddenNFL until they put some respect on Cam Newton’s name,” one fan wrote. “He needs to be rated in the mid 80’s at a MINIMUM. Get outta here with a 78.”

I’m not buying @EAMaddenNFL until they put some respect on Cam Newton’s name. He needs to be rated in the mid 80’s at a MINIMUM. Get outta here with a 78. pic.twitter.com/5Ko1vWv3ux — Josh 🔱 #Obey (@McDubs) July 14, 2020

Other reactions to Newton’s Madden rating range from laughter to accusing it of being “criminal.”

Cam newton being a 78 in madden 21 is criminal — Cade Budinski (@cadebudinski) July 18, 2020

Wow Cam Newton is a 78 overall lmao. — ⛹🏾‍♂️ (@lifewithderrick) July 17, 2020

There are a lot of potential reasons that Newton could have received a lower score. But it doesn’t look like the Patriots fans are going to be satisfied with the reasons.

Oh well. It’s more bulletin board material for Cam Newton as he tries to make his NFL comeback.