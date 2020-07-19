The Spun

Patriots Fans Aren’t Happy With Cam Newton’s Madden Rating

Cam Newton wearing a headband with a towel on his head on the sidelines .NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 03: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 3, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There’s a strong perception that Cam Newton has been disrespected around the league for a very long time. That sense isn’t going away after Patriots fans discovered his Madden NFL 21 rating.

In the latest edition of the game, the newly-minted Patriots QB got a 78 overall rating. It’s a pretty significant drop from the 84 that Newton had last year. Considering that Newton only played two games in 2019, a drop that big is even more curious.

Many Patriots fans and overall fans alike took to Twitter to complain that the former NFL MVP was being disrespected with the low rating. Most feel that he should have been rated in the low- to mid-80s at the minimum.

One fan quickly pointed out a massive discrepancy in how Electronic Arts graded Newton. It was pointed out that while Newton lost points for missing a year, Rob Gronkowski skipped an entire year after his worst season and was rated a 95.

“I’m not buying @EAMaddenNFL until they put some respect on Cam Newton’s name,” one fan wrote. “He needs to be rated in the mid 80’s at a MINIMUM. Get outta here with a 78.”

Other reactions to Newton’s Madden rating range from laughter to accusing it of being “criminal.”

There are a lot of potential reasons that Newton could have received a lower score. But it doesn’t look like the Patriots fans are going to be satisfied with the reasons.

Oh well. It’s more bulletin board material for Cam Newton as he tries to make his NFL comeback.


