Patriots Free Agent Sums Up His Reaction To Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots went on a shopping spree during free agency this year, adding several notable players to their roster for the 2021 season. Defensive back Jalen Mills was one of those players who signed with the Patriots this offseason.

After a productive career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mills signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots. That type of deal indicates that Belichick has a vision for the LSU product.

With OTAs in full force, Mills spoke to the media about his first offseason in New England. During his press conference on Thursday, he admit that he was a bit starstruck when he received his first lesson from Belichick.

“No, not yet,” Mills said, via Audacy. “I think it was two days ago, we were in walk-through and going over certain defensive calls, and I was working a certain technique, and he was standing right next to me, and he kind of like started coaching me up. I was kind of like, in my mind — of course, I was taking the coaching but then after when I went to the sideline, it was kind of like the same thing, I was like, ‘This dude — like, Coach Bill is coaching me.’ It’s crazy to me.”

Jalen Mills… still in awe of Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/ZAvd0JrVmK — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 27, 2021

Mills also told reporters that he appreciated the fact that Belichick took time out of Thursday’s practice to coach him.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t have to do that. That’s his job, but he’s a head coach. That’s what he has assistants for. I definitely appreciate it.”

Last season, Mills had 74 tackles, three pass break-ups, 1.5 sacks and an interception. He has proven that he can play multiple roles in the secondary.

Patriots fans will have to wait a bit longer until they see Mills in action, but the early reviews are quite positive.

[Audacy]