Patriots Get Notable Boost For Sunday Night’s Game

The New England Patriots have been fairly mediocre on offense through the first three games of the 2021 season. That being said, the passing game could receive a boost this Sunday due to the return of N’Keal Harry.

On Saturday, the Patriots officially activated Harry off of injured reserve. That means he’s eligible to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harry was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in the preseason.

Earlier this year, Harry requested a trade because he wasn’t pleased with his role. The Patriots, however, never granted the Arizona State product’s wish.

Fast forward to the present day, and Harry will most likely be asked to help out New England’s offense on Sunday night against a very talented Tampa Bay defense.

The Patriots have activated WR N’Keal Harry off of injured reserve, making him eligible to play tomorrow night against the Bucs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2021

In his first two seasons with the Patriots, Harry had 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t really lived up to expectations thus far, but he still has time to turn his career around.

With James White out for the season, New England needs a shifty playmaker who can make something out of nothing on any play. If given the chance, Harry could be that type of player for the Patriots.

It’ll be very interesting to see what type of role Harry has on Sunday night against the Buccaneers. That is, of course, if he’s active for the game.