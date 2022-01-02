Patriots Get Encouraging Pregame Damien Harris News

Despite being limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury, it looks like New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will play today.

When New England players began taking the field for pregame warmups a short time ago, Harris was out there doing his normal work, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The former Alabama star is coming off a massive 103-yard, three touchdown performance in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He missed the Patriots’ Week 15 contest the week before with his hamstring issue.

RB Damien Harris on the field for his regular warmup. pic.twitter.com/VSDbPyrUBj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022

Harris has rushed for 12 touchdowns in 13 games this season, reaching the end zone in eight of his last nine appearances.

As long as he’s healthy enough to play, he’s not a bad bet to score once again this afternoon against a woeful Jacksonville Jaguars team.

Kickoff for Pats-Jags is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.