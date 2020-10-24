Patriots Get Major Roster Boost Ahead Of 49ers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will square off against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a pivotal game for the Patriots, who are looking to avoid their worst start to a season since 2000. At 2-3, Cam Newton and company have struggled to move the ball.

Well, the latest news from the team should help. On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots announced the team activated star center David Andrews – just under 24 hours before game time.

“The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad,” the team said in a statement.

Patriots activate C David Andrews; Announce additional roster moves: https://t.co/une5NH9pVM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 24, 2020

Andrews started the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve in late September.

He missed the full 2019 season after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. After taking the year off, he returned to the starting lineup and was named a captain before the 2020 season kicked off.

His return to the starting lineup should provide a boost for the Patriots run game as well. Cam Newton has found success on the ground, but the New England running backs have not been able to replicate that success.

With Andrews back, that could change – and it needs to change.

New England and San Francisco kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.