Patriots Get Major 2020 Roster News On NFL Draft Night

The New England Patriots decided to move out of the first round, but they still received an upgrade to their roster in the form of David Andrews.

Last season, the Patriots were without Andrews because he developed blood clots in his lungs during training camp. It was a tough blow since he’s such a vital piece to their running game.

Luckily for New England, the versatile center will be back for the 2020 season. Andrews announced on Instagram that he’ll be ready to play this fall.

“During this time there has been a lot of time for reflection on the past, present and future,” Andrews said. “As to the future I’m excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play the game I love again. When and whatever the NFL season looks like I’m just thankful that I’ll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go Pats.”

This is great news to hear, especially when you consider how serious blood clots can be.

Andrews should help solidify an offensive line that retained Joe Thuney in free agency.

At 27 years old, it’s possible that Andrews’ best football is still ahead of him. Regardless, it’ll be nice to see him back on the field in Foxborough.