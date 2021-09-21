On Monday night, Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the New England Patriots that made headlines.

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower.”

Of course, his comment quickly went viral on social media. While Manning was likely being sarcastic, his comments took on a life of their own – so much so that a former Patriots great fired back.

Here’s what Ty Law said on “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday, per Fox News:

“You know what’s even stranger about that comment is that I agree with Peyton: He is extremely right that it’s very strange to see seven guys in the shower talking about football. But you know what, he might’ve thought that because we were in his head a little bit.”

Law went on to say that the Patriots knew what the Colts offense was going to run – but wouldn’t give up any secrets.

“I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies.”

It’s clear Law wasn’t happy with Manning’s comments.