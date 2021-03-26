The Spun

Report: Patriots “Have Been All Over” 1 QB Prospect

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday against the Cardinals.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Even though Cam Newton will be back in Foxborough for another season, the New England Patriots have their sights set on one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have been “all over” BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. At least one scout from the team will be at the young gunslinger’s pro day this Friday afternoon.

“The Patriots have been all over Zach Wilson (and every other top QB in the class), and Eliot Wolf is attending his pro day,” Howe tweeted. “They might not have a chance at him if the Jets and Dolphins have no interest in facilitating a trade, but it’s important to be prepared if he slides.”

Trading up to draft Wilson might actually be impossible for the Patriots.

As of now, NFL insiders expect the New York Jets to select Wilson with the second overall pick. It’s highly unlikely they’d do business with the Patriots, especially when there’s a quarterback prospect like Wilson involved.

Earlier this month, Howe reported that New England was “heavily scouting” the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

New England has also shown interest in Alabama quarterback Mac Jones over the past few months, but it’s unclear which quarterback they prefer.

If any of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft slide down the board, the Patriots may strike.


