Patriots Have Placed Key RB On The Injured Reserve

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris on a carry against the Tennessee Titans.NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Tttans at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots running game is taking a bit of a hit just before the start of the 2020 season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are placing running back Damien Harris on injured reserve. The move comes following finger surgery for the second-year pro.

New England drafted Harris 87th overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he rushed for just 12 yards but was projected as a possible starting running back while Sony Michel’s status remains uncertain.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots signed running back J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Taylor is an undrafted rookie out of Arizona.

The 2020 Patriots are already dealing with a bit of instability at the running back position. While Michel is expected to be fine and James White will still contribute, veterans Brandon Bolden and Danny Vitale both opted out of the season.

As a result, the Week 1 backfield will consist of White, Taylor, Rex Burkhead and perhaps Michel.

Granted, starting QB Cam Newton might be able to pick up some of the slack in the running game. When healthy he has consistently gotten multiple carries per game and picked up quality yards with his chances.

New England’s Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough is going to be an interesting one, that’s for sure.


