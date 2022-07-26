Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have made a significant roster decision. The AFC East franchise has released offensive lineman Darryl Williams.

The Patriots just recently signed the former free agent on June 22.

Here's more on the Patriots' roster decision:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022.

Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.

A bit of a surprise here, especially considering Williams was signed so recently.

Patriots training camp, meanwhile, is underway as the team begins preparations for the 2022 season.