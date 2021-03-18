Patriots Have Reportedly Released Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots had one of the worst receiving corps in 2020, which is why Bill Belichick has aggressively pursued multiple pass catchers this offseason.

Over the past few days, the Patriots have signed Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They should all provide an immediate boost to New England’s passing attack this fall.

Agholor is coming off a career year, as he had 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. Bourne, meanwhile, had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Since the Patriots added two productive wideouts to their depth chart this week, Belichick is letting go of a veteran on his roster.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Patriots are releasing wide receiver Marqise Lee. He signed a one-year deal with the team last year, but ultimately opted out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Yates is reporting that New England has also cut defensive tackle Beau Allen, who missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

The Patriots have released WR Marqise Lee and DT Beau Allen, per source. Lee opted out of last season, while Allen was unable to play due to injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021

Allen became expendable once the Patriots signed defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Davon Godchaux in free agency.

Considering they’re both serviceable veterans when healthy, Allen and Lee should be able to find new homes this offseason. It was just tough for them to remain in Foxborough since Belichick has decided to revamp the roster.