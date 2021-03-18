The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Released Veteran Wide Receiver

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots had one of the worst receiving corps in 2020, which is why Bill Belichick has aggressively pursued multiple pass catchers this offseason.

Over the past few days, the Patriots have signed Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They should all provide an immediate boost to New England’s passing attack this fall.

Agholor is coming off a career year, as he had 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. Bourne, meanwhile, had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Since the Patriots added two productive wideouts to their depth chart this week, Belichick is letting go of a veteran on his roster.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Patriots are releasing wide receiver Marqise Lee. He signed a one-year deal with the team last year, but ultimately opted out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Yates is reporting that New England has also cut defensive tackle Beau Allen, who missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

Allen became expendable once the Patriots signed defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Davon Godchaux in free agency.

Considering they’re both serviceable veterans when healthy, Allen and Lee should be able to find new homes this offseason. It was just tough for them to remain in Foxborough since Belichick has decided to revamp the roster.


