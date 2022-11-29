Patriots Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Contract Extension

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots have agreed to a contract extension with linebacker Jahlani Tavai, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

It's reportedly a two-year, $4.4 million extension for Tavai. This deal will keep him in New England through the 2024 season.

This contract extension for Tavai is a win for both sides.

By signing Tavai to this extension, the Patriots can see how he performs in an expanded role without having to worry about his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Tavai is known for his contributions on special teams, but he's also making an impact on defense. In fact, he has started seven straight games for the Patriots.

Prior to joining the Patriots in 2021, Tavai had 116 tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks as a member of the Lions.

Tavai, a former second-round pick out of Hawaii, has 38 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games this season.