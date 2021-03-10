Patriots Have Reportedly Been Getting Calls About Notable Trade

Coming off a 7-9 season, the New England Patriots are expected to be very active this offseason. After making one big trade earlier this week, it looks like the Patriots may be ready for another notable trade.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, teams have reached out to the Patriots about a possible trade for wide receiver N’Keal Harry. It’s unknown right now to what extent the Patriots are listening to offers though.

Harry was the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he has struggled to make an impact on the team. In two seasons he has 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

The former Arizona State star has also struggled to simply stay on the field. He’s appeared in 21 games with only 14 starts in two years for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots have among the most cap space in the league right now but have a ton of needs. Their biggest need is obviously quarterback, where they have no clear answer but some alleged plans.

With the AFC East getting better, reclaiming their division dominance won’t be easy. They need to make a lot of smart decisions this offseason, and that may include giving up on some players who aren’t producing as much.

Free agency opens up in just five days, but the Patriots are quickly making moves.

What kind of a return would the Patriots get in a N’Keal Harry trade?