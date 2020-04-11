Patriots Have Reportedly “Done Their Homework” On 1 QB Prospect

With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, will the Patriots target a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft? Utah State’s Jordan Love could be an option for New England.

Brady’s departure has left a sizable void that needs to be filled quickly in Foxborough. Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham has drawn plenty of positive off-season reviews – but it’s still unclear if he’ll be a quality NFL starter.

Knowing Belichick, there’s a good chance he’ll look to add a quarterback in the draft as an insurance policy. Utah State’s Love is garnering plenty of interest from teams across the league – New England included.

According to ESPN NFL writer Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots – along with five other teams – have “done their homework” on Love ahead of the draft.

“Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others,” Fowler wrote on ESPN.

The Patriots have the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Given how many teams are interested in the former Utah State QB, it’s highly unlikely Love will fall to pick No. 23.

If Belichick wants Love, he’ll likely have to trade up to obtain him. The first round of the NFL Draft gets going on Apr. 23rd.