Patriots Have Reportedly Named 3 Offensive Captains

The New England Patriots have reportedly named their starter for the 2020 NFL season, and now they have their offensive captains too.

On Thursday, the Patriots named three players captains on offense for the 2020 season. Cam Newton, their newly-minted starting quarterback, gets the captain’s badge, as do running back James White and offensive lineman David Andrews.

White is a six-year veteran with the Patriots and one of the NFL’s best receiving threats out of the backfield. In 78 games he has 320 catches for 2,809 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 274 carries for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Andrews has been the Patriots’ starting center for four of the last five seasons. He missed the 2019 season due to a pulmonary embolism, but has otherwise been a rock on the offensive line.

But of course, the far bigger story is Cam Newton being given the role of captain just a few months after arriving in New England.

𝟮 𝟬 𝟮 𝟬 𝗣 𝗔 𝗧 𝗥 𝗜 𝗢 𝗧 𝗦 𝗖 𝗔 𝗣 𝗧 𝗔 𝗜 𝗡 𝗦 pic.twitter.com/Hyvc7QzPEW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2020

Newton arrived in July on a one-year deal worth only $1.05 million up front, but up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Despite there being a QB battle in camp, it appears that Newton made a far bigger impression on head coach Bill Belichick than we thought.

Cam Newton now has the unenviable task of leading the first year of the post-Tom Brady era in New England.

He’s got a tough job ahead of him, but it’s clear he has the faith of the organization behind him.