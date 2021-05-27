Patriots Have Reportedly Released Veteran Linebacker

The New England Patriots made a roster change on Thursday with the announcement they’ve released a veteran linebacker.

The Patriots have released LaRoy Reynolds. Reynolds signed with New England earlier this off-season where he was expected to compete for a role on special teams. Instead, he was released with an injury settlement on Thursday.

Reynolds, a former Virginia linebacker, has been in the NFL since 2013. He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has since had stops with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

In eight NFL seasons, Reynolds has 117 total tackles and three forced fumbles. After signing with the Patriots earlier this year, Reynolds reached an injury settlement with the organization on Thursday.

“The Patriots have released veteran LB LaRoy Reynolds, who had been signed in the offseason to compete for a core special teams role,” wrote Patriots insider Mike Reiss, via Twitter. “Reynolds was released with an injury settlement.”

Patriots fans are, of course, hoping this could be in preparation of opening a roster spot for Julio Jones.

Jones admitted earlier this week he wants out of Atlanta. New England’s the perfect fit, too.

The Patriots are in desperate need of an elite play-maker at wideout. Jones, while not the player he was once, is still a dangerous down-field threat. And as we all know, New England’s down-field passing offense was abysmal last season.

A Jones trade won’t happen until the beginning of June due to salary-cap obstacles. New England fans will have to wait until then to hear any concrete trade news involving the Falcons star.