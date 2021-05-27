During the peak of their dynasty, the New England Patriots employed tight ends like no one else in the league.

While Rob Gronkowski is down in Tampa, Bill Belichick and company aren’t giving up on the position. During the 2020 NFL draft the Patriots added two tight ends just a few picks away from each other – trading up for one.

Neither Devin Asiasi or Dalton Keene saw the field much during the 2020 season, though. That prompted the Patriots to go out and get the two best free agent tight ends on the market.

New England added Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency, making them among the highest-paid tight ends in the league. And yet, the Patriots still weren’t don adding to the tight end room.

On Thursday morning, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that the Patriots added yet another tight end. This time, the team signed former Wisconsin standout Troy Fumagalli.

NEW: The #Patriots released FB Dan Vitale and signed TE Troy Fumagalli, who was most recently with the Broncos, a league source confirmed Thursday. https://t.co/inxeu4LwtH — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) May 27, 2021

Fumagalli started his NFL career as a member of the Denver Broncos as a fifth round pick during the 2018 draft. He suffered numerous injuries during his first two seasons and was eventually waived by the team.

After a short time with the Houston Texans he returned to Denver for the 2020 season.

Now he’ll try to make the roster in New England, which could be a tall task given the depth at tight end.