Patriots Have Signed A Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

With only three weeks remaining in the NFL season, the New England Patriots have reportedly made an addition to their offensive line.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, the Patriots have signed veteran offensive lineman Earl Watford. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watford was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his time at James Madison, he was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association performer as a junior and senior.

After spending multiple seasons with the Cardinals, Watford then signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately he was released just a few months after signing that contract.

Since his stint with the Jaguars, the former fourth-round pick has made brief stints with the Bears, Browns, Buccaneers and Cardinals.

The Patriots have signed veteran OL Earl Watford to their practice squad. Watford entered the NFL in 2013 and has appeared in 71 career games, primarily with the Cardinals. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2020

Watford is truly a journeyman at his position, so he won’t be considered a marquee acquisition for New England. What’s interesting though is that Bill Belichick’s staff has become one of the best at developing offensive linemen. Perhaps this will be the coaching staff’s next developmental project.

If this isn’t a long-term project for the Patriots, then Watford should provide depth for an offensive line that has been quite banged up this year.

New England is currently 6-7 on the season and would need a ton of help to make the playoffs.