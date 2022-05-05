Patriots Have Special Plan For Undrafted Quarterback

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 19: D' Eriq King #1 of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman wasn't the first quarterback the New England Patriots converted into a contributor at other positions. And if Bill Belichick has his way, undrafted quarterback D'Eriq King won't be the last.

In an interview with Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork, King revealed that the Patriots have tabbed him to do "a little bit of everything." He said that he'll be getting reps at wide receiver, quarterback and even running back.

“I’m excited, it’s good,” King said. “I was a little nervous because of the unknown, but I was blessed enough to sign with a team like the Patriots. I’m thankful for the opportunity. It was an exciting time. I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited. I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick. Absolutely, definitely motivated to prove my worth. I’m just excited to play football, period. I’m definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I’ve played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver as well.”

King played six years of college football between Houston and Miami. During those six years, he had a number of games where he demonstrated his skill at all three offensive skill positions.

D'Eriq King has scratched and clawed his way for reps throughout the entirety of his college football career. That willingness to do anything helped him earn Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2018 in his first year as a starting quarterback.

By the looks of things, King is going to have to work even harder to make a successful NFL career.

But if there's one team that can get the potential out of him, it's the Patriots.

Will D'Eriq King make the Patriots' 53-man roster?