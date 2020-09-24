Patriots Have Thursday Update On RB James White

New England Patriots running back James White has been away from the team for the last few days dealing with the tragic death of his father and hospitalization of his mother.

White’s father Tyrone was killed and his mother Lisa seriously injured in a car crash on Sunday. James White missed New England’s Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks as a result.

The veteran running back remained absent from practice today, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Notes from brief peek at Patriots practice Thursday: 🏈 RB James White remains absent. 🏈 C David Andrews with a black wrap/cast on right thumb up to wrist. 🏈 Practice-squad TE Jake Burt not spotted. 🏈 Light shoulder pads/shorts-sweats after Wednesday’s full-pads workout. pic.twitter.com/aaJW82I0Ss — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 24, 2020

On Tuesday, White’s son Xzavier turned one, and the three-time Super Bowl champion wished him a happy birthday in a heartfelt and gut-wrenching Instagram post.

“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I!” James White wrote. “I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already.”

New England is set to host the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but it looks like White will not be suited up.

If he misses the game, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor will once again handle the running back duties for New England this week.