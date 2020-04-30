Patriots Insider Has Telling Update On QB Cam Newton

Almost every marquee quarterback that was available this offseason has found a new home except for Cam Newton. The former MVP is quickly running out of options, especially if he wants to start.

Fans have speculated about the idea of Newton joining the New England Patriots. They no longer have Tom Brady under center and might need a spark on offense.

The Patriots sound ready to hand their starting job over to an Auburn product, it’s just not the one that fans are thinking of right now. According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, the coaching staff in New England are fond of Jarrett Stidham.

Newton has the edge in experience over Stidham, but it appears the former fourth-round pick checks several boxes off for the Patriots that Newton just can’t at the moment.

Here’s what Reiss had to say about New England’s quarterback situation on Get Up!, via 247Sports:

“The short answer is that they are intrigued enough with what they have seen from Jarrett Stidham that they keep investing in him,” Reiss said. “On Saturday night after the draft, Bill Belichick said that Stidham improved a lot behind the scenes last year and that they will see where that takes him. In the context of this conversation, what does Stidham have going for him compared to Cam Newton? Youth. Health. He’s a known system fit. He’s a known culture fit. When you talk about what the Patriots generally value in quarterback play, you boil it down to two things — accuracy and decision making. And Stidham really rated favorably (in both) from a statistical standpoint over his career.”

Stidham showed a lot of potential in last year’s preseason. He’s athletic enough to make plays with his legs and he certainly has the arm talent necessary to play quarterback in the NFL.

What makes this situation so tough for Stidham is that he’s replacing a legend in Brady. That might be an impossible task for a second-year quarterback.

As for Newton, it sounds like the former No. 1 overall pick will have to wait for another opportunity.