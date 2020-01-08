Patriots Insider Has Update On Josh McDaniels’ Future Plans

Is this the year Josh McDaniels finally leaves New England for another head coaching job? Well, he’s running out of options.

McDaniels was supposed to interview with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants this week, but both of those franchises found their new head coach yesterday. Carolina picked Matt Rhule, while the Giants chose McDaniels’ Patriots colleague Joe Judge.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns as McDaniels’ only option. He is supposed to interview with the team this week, along with Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

According to WEEI’s Courtney Fallon, McDaniels may wind up in staying with the Patriots after all. He’s not the only candidate the Browns are highly considering.

Interesting scoop on Josh McDaniels head coaching prospects: Source says 50/50 chance he stays in New England now, after going all-in on Cleveland job that Kevin Stefanski is still equally in the mix for. McDaniels botched opportunity that also cost him Carolina & Giants jobs. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) January 8, 2020

McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012. Two years ago, he agreed to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, only to back out of the deal and stay with New England.

McDaniels owns an 11-17 career record as an NFL head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.