Patriots Insider Has Update On Potential All-Pro Trade

At the start of the NFL offseason, the New England Patriots slapped the franchise tag on All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

But it’s been rumored for a while that the Patriots would like to trade the 27-year-old starter. He is due to make over $14 million in 2020 – and the Patriots could use some cap space.

But according to NFL insider Matt Verderame, the odds of such a trade happening don’t look good. Verderame noted that despite his skill, the sheer size of his franchise tag money is too much without a long-term deal.

Thuney has started all 64 games at left guard for the Patriots since he was drafted 78th overall in 2016. After earning All-Rookie team honors, Thuney earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019.

My understanding is likelihood of Patriots trading Joe Thuney is not great before NFL Draft. Thuney is due $14.78 million on tag for 2020, and while a terrific player, that's a huge number to deal without a long-term pact in place. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 22, 2020

But according to Sports Illustrated, with Thuney under contract the Patriots are left with a paltry $1.07 million in cap space. That’s probably not even enough to sign their impending rookie draft class.

If the Patriots can’t find a way to move Thuney’s contract, then they’re going to have some tough decisions to make before the 2020 NFL season. Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and plenty of others could wind up on the trading block – or the chopping block.

What do you think will happen between the Patriots and Joe Thuney?